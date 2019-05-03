Free fishing this spring in South Dakota

The past winter season has been long in South Dakota, and many are wanting to grab their fishing poles and go to one of the local lakes and do some fishing!

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will host free fishing and free entrance to all of the state park and recreation areas on the following days:



May 12: Mother's Day only



May 17 through May 19: Traditional State Park Open House and Free Fishing Weekend



June 16: Father's Day only



Before you fish, be aware that there is a fish consumption advisory for some local lakes..

If the dates above don't go according to plan, no problem! You can purchase a fishing license here.