Free financial aid event at Western Dakota Tech

Western Dakota Tech is hosting a free financial aid assistance event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Enter through the main college entrance and find out how to get money to attend college.

College representatives will be available to provide financial aid guidance, help you complete the Free Application for Student Aid (FASFA) regardless of where you plan to go to college, and assist with scholarship applications.

To complete the FASFA for 2020-21, bring your 2018 tax return information and W2 information for both parents and students.

Event registration is not necessary. Cookies and refreshments will be available.

Reasons to apply for financial aid if you need money to attend college:

- You must apply to receive federal student loans

- Many scholarships require the FASFA be completed

- You are not committing to borrow student loans by completing the FASFA; that requires separate paperwork.

For more information, call Western Dakota Tech Financial Aid at 605.718.2988 or email the Financial Aid Department.