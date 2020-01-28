Free developmental screenings for children in Rapid City

The Rapid City Area School District will offer free developmental screenings at Jefferson School for children ages three through five.

These developmental screenings check a child's development in the areas of language and articulation, concept development, hearing, vision, and motor skills.

Information about the child's development and ideas to help enhance the development are shared with parents.

Preschool children ages three through five will be screen Feb. 10. Parents who live in the Rapid City Area School District can make an appointment to have their children screened by calling (605) 394-1813.