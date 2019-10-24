Free dental services for veterans, active duty members

All veterans and active duty military service members can receive free dental work at Orchard Meadows Family Dental and Denture Clinic on Friday, Nov. 1.

The event is part of Freedom Day USA, a national thank you movement to recognize past and present members of the Armed Forces.

Orchard Meadows owner and lead dentist Dr. Mark Garner has a special reason for helping.

"I'm a veteran and I regularly see veterans in need," said Dr. Garner who served in the US Air Force. "My goal is to help veterans get out of pain and bring back some self-esteem."

The free dental service include an extraction, filling or cleaning and all services are provided by appointment. A military ID or form DD214 is required from each participant and must be presented at the time of the visit.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 605.737.3150.