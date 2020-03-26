Free Wi-Fi is being given out to students in the Black Hills

Now that students are learning from home, not everyone has access to the internet.

Chris Karn is the Regional Director of Operations for Vast.

"At this point in time with students learning from home and teachers having to do distance learning, what we're doing for the next sixty days if there is a student that is in need that does not currently have internet service with us we will give them free internet service for the next sixty days," said Karn.

And in that time students will be able to learn from home, but for Rapid City Area students who don't have a personal computer or smart device, they have been given hard copies of their schoolwork until they are able to get a device with internet access.

Katy Urban is a Public Information Manager for Rapid City Area Schools.

"We are going to be communicating with our families next week and basically saying if you need a device if you don't already have a computer at home let us know and then we are going to work to get those devices out to kids next week," said Urban.

And it's not just Rapid City Area School students who have access to the free internet opportunity.

"For us it's in our service territory so that's one qualifier they have to live where we actually have service and there may be some people that may not live where we do, but we service Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Lead-Deadwood, and Belle Fourche," said Karn.

And those are the areas Vast covers.

To receive this service, you can call Vast at 605-965-7357 or Midco at 833-338-4638.

