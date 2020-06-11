Free COVID testing on the Pine Ridge Reservation

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is offering free testing on the Pine Ridge reservation. The goal isn't just to keep people healthy but to educate as well.

Free COVID testing has been offered in every district within the reservation so far except one. The administration in collaboration with Lab Corp has tested more than 17 hundred people, and they're pleased with the results.

"Our negatives far out way our positives so that just tells us that our border patrols are working, our ordinances are working, our shelter in place, our social distancing," said Delores Pourier, Oglala Sioux Tribal Health Administrator.

In addition to the ordinances, Pourier and others are working to educate Native Americans so they can be prepared as long as the virus is a threat.

"We don't have the best living conditions, I'll put it that way. So they face a lot of challenges, a lot of our people do so we also educate them to let them know you know this is what you can do to prevent according to the CDC guidelines..." said Pourier. "So not only are they get tested coming through but getting educated on how to better prepare and take care of yourself."

For weeks, drive through testing has occurred at various spots five days a week from 10 am to 2 pm, and in two weeks, the plan is to scale testing back to two days a week at a specific location. And for those without a vehicle, a walking option is available.

"We do the drive-through and the walkthrough testing for those that have transportation challenges, we want to make sure that those individuals are also able to get the testing done," said Pourier.

Pourier says she's unsure if other tribes across the nation are able to provide free testing but the tribe is happy to provide as much testing as they can to flatten the curve.