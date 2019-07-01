Fourth of July fireworks can make or break the holiday

The death this week of an Omaha man killed in a blast by a fireworks artillery shell drives home the point that a Fourth of July celebration could end in tragedy.

For many, the discharge of fireworks is a part of the holiday celebration. But South Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says if not handled properly, fireworks can be deadly.

“We see this every year nationwide, somebody getting hurt or being killed because of fireworks,” Merriman said. “Always make sure that if you use fireworks, you do so in a safe manner and follow the local regulations.”

Sale of fireworks in South Dakota began last week and can be purchased until Friday, July 5. It is legal to discharge fireworks through Sunday, July 7.

See related story Information on public fireworks, hotline, and more

While it has been a wet early summer for most of South Dakota, it doesn’t take long to dry out and fireworks could spark a wildfire.

“Unintentional fires started by fireworks can start in any type of conditions regardless of rainfall amounts,” the fire marshal said. “It still comes down to common sense, following the instructions on the fireworks and not discharging fireworks around people and buildings.”

Check on local ordinances to see what is legal in your municipality. Fireworks are not allowed in the Black Hills Fire Protection District; or within one and a half miles of the Rapid City limits.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

• Follow the instructions on the product;

• Avoid using fireworks in places where a fire could start;

• Keep a source of water handy; and,

• Many fireworks such as sparklers, which are popular with younger children, can cause painful burns and should be used with adult supervision.

• Consider attending a professional fireworks display in place of lighting personal fireworks.

