Fourth of July celebrations include the roar of the B-1 bomber

Posted:

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KOTA TV) - A B-1 from the 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct flyovers above six Independence Day events on July 4.

A B-1 bomber from Ellsworth Air Force Base will perform six flyovers during Fourth of July celebrations. (MGN/DOD)

• 9:45 a.m. – Hot Springs 4th of July Parade

• 10 a.m. – Custer Patriots Parade

• 10:30 a.m. – Belle Fourche Independence Day Parade

• 11 a.m. – Spearfish Independence Day Parade

• 11:30 a.m. – Piedmont Independence Day Parade

• 12 p.m. – Gold Pan Jubilee Flag Raising Ceremony, Deadwood

B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of an approved training mission. People living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyovers.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 