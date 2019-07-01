Fourth of July celebrations include the roar of the B-1 bomber

A B-1 from the 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct flyovers above six Independence Day events on July 4.

• 9:45 a.m. – Hot Springs 4th of July Parade

• 10 a.m. – Custer Patriots Parade

• 10:30 a.m. – Belle Fourche Independence Day Parade

• 11 a.m. – Spearfish Independence Day Parade

• 11:30 a.m. – Piedmont Independence Day Parade

• 12 p.m. – Gold Pan Jubilee Flag Raising Ceremony, Deadwood

B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of an approved training mission. People living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyovers.

