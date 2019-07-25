Former homeless couple now gives back to those on the streets

In March we introduced you to the Cameron's who used to live on the streets. Now the couple is helping those on the streets.

Through their perseverance and help from the community including those at the Dove Christian Church, Jackie and Jason Cameron are on their feet, but the couple hasn't forgotten about their tough times, and now they are doing weekly lunches to help those who are still on the streets.

Through one of the pastors at the church who helped the couple at their lowest, they are now serving others through those who saved them.

"The feeling is a little indescribable. We are doing the lords work. It is almost like a natural high. You get the holy spirit in you and it is a feeling that can't be beat." says Jason Cameron

"It is awesome. You can't describe it. This is what life is all about, we are supposed to love one another as Jesus told us, as he loved us to lay our life down to put others first." Pastor Eli Swanson

Jason added that the energy Pastor Eli uses while preaching helps uplift the entire church, especially when he moves to a specific Eminem song.