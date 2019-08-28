Former US senator from South Dakota says cancer in remission

Former U.S. Sen. Larry Pressler of South Dakota says he has the "energy of a 50-year-old" now that doctors have told him his bladder cancer is in remission.

Pressler tells KFGO radio that he went through two surgeries and multiple chemotherapy treatments at Johns Hopkins University over the past two years. He says the cancer is "declared to be gone" and now his schedule includes check-ups every six months.

The 77-year-old Pressler says the cancer and its side effects made him "feel bad" for quite some time.

Pressler lives in Washington and says he would like to return to the classroom and teach government-related classes at George Washington University or Georgetown University.

Pressler served 18 years in the U.S. Senate between 1979 and 1997.