Former Trump campaign aide Gates faces sentencing

Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign official, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for two federal charges. (Source: CNN)

The former Trump campaign official is one of the key government witnesses in the Russia investigation.

Gates is likely to escape any serious prison time because prosecutors and defense attorneys said he deserves the more lenient punishment of probation.

He pleaded guilty to two charges - conspiracy and lying to the FBI - in February 2018. Since then, he’s testified against his former associates at three criminal trials.

He has been cooperating with prosecutors as they worked to convict other former Trump associates, including Roger Stone and Paul Manafort.

In a recent court filing, prosecutors say Gates has been helpful with an ongoing investigation and may be able to help with additional unnamed matters.

