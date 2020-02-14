Former City Councilman Jason Salamun announces candidacy for Rapid City Council

Former Rapid City Councilman Jason Salamun has announced his intention to seek the City Council seat in Ward 3 in the upcoming June 2, 2020 election.

“Rapid City is where possibility lives. As we look at the opportunities and challenges ahead, we need proven leaders who can bring people together and make things better” Salamun said. “I’m here to serve and help our city be the best place possible.”

Salamun was elected to serve on the Rapid City Common Council from 2016-2019. During that time, he was unanimously elected as City Council President where he (along with other leaders) worked to advance significant efforts such as Ascent Innovation, Elevate Rapid City, and the new Civic Center Arena.