Former Blackjewel CEO denies taking millions from Gillette coal producer

A former CEO has denied he took millions of dollars from a bankrupt Wyoming coal producer.

The Gillette New Records reported Jeffrey Hoops Sr. says he went to extraordinary personal financial lengths in an attempt to save Blackjewel LLC.

Lawyers for the company filed a motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Jan. 9 asking for extensive investigation of Hoops, his family members and his companies.

Hoops filed a response Tuesday saying he and Clearwater Investment Holdings loaned Blackjewel more than $41 million in the months leading up to its July 1 bankruptcy filing.