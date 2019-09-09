Forest Service needs to fill hundreds of temp jobs

The Rocky Mountain Region of the Forest Service has more than 900 temporary jobs for the 2020 field season. The jobs are across national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Temporary jobs are available in occupations such as fire, trails, forestry, timber, silviculture, range, engineering, wildlife, hydrology, recreation, fisheries, archaeology, botany, and customer service. A list of available temporary jobs is online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs.

Information regarding available temporary jobs across other parts of the country is available at www.fs.fed.us/working-with-us/jobs/temp. Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs through USAJOBS, www.usajobs.gov, Sept. 16-30.

Additional application information is available on the Forest Service’s How to Apply webpage. “Tips for Job Seekers” webinars are scheduled Sept. 11 and 18.

Webinar Information

· Sept. 11from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

· Sept. 18, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

· Call-in: 1-888-844-9904; Access Code: 2650892 · Web link: https://usfs.adobeconnect.com/hrm_recruitment_hiring

