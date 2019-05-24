Forest Moon Walk rescheduled due to weather

Due to the recent snow storm and slippery conditions, the Forest Moon Walk scheduled for May 25 has been re-scheduled to June 1.

The Forest Moon Walk in the Black Hills National Forest, now on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m., is a moonlit hike and to learn about the history of Smokey Bear and the celebration of his 75th birthday.

Participants will walk approximately 1 mile (roundtrip) over uneven terrain in the central Black Hills in an old wildfire burned area and a recent prescribed fire area.

South Dakota Wildland Fire Director, Jay Esperance will lead the walk, and may be accompanied by a special guest. “Having been a Fire Management Officer on the Smokey Bear Ranger District for the US Forest Service in his past life, Esperance will offer a unique perspective on the progression of Smokey Bear,” said Halley Legge, Moon Walk Coordinator.

Esperance will share the history of Smokey Bear and will weave the importance of fire prevention with an understanding of resilient landscapes. “Even Smokey has refined his approach to wildfires. In the 2000s, Smokey’s slogan was updated to ‘Only You Can Prevent Wildfires,’ acknowledging that natural fires are part of a sustainable forest and efforts should focus on preventing intentional or accidental fires caused by humans,” said Esperance.

To reach the Moon Walk travel west from Rockerville on US Highway 16 intersection for approximately 2.5 miles to Silver Mountain Road. Turn north (right) on Silver Mountain Road and travel approximately .1 miles to Boulder Hill Road. Turn north (left) onto Boulder Hill Road and travel approximately 1.3 miles to the parking area. Signs will be posted at major intersections to guide visitors to the parking area once you leave Highway 16.

The drive from Rapid City will take approximately 30 minutes. Signs will be placed at major intersections to guide visitors to the site. Participants should arrive early to facilitate parking.

Visitors should bring flashlights, water, and bug repellant and dress for unexpected weather and hiking on uneven terrain. Long pants and sturdy footwear (hiking boots or athletic shoes) are recommended for your comfort and safety.

The program may be canceled unexpectedly for unforeseen reasons such as lightning, high fire danger forecasts, and other reasons beyond control. The program will not be canceled due to rain unless lightning is spotted.

For more information about the program and summer schedule go to www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.

May is Wildland Fire Awareness Month. To learn more about this and to see other events, please visit www.sdwildfireawareness.com.