For the first time in decades, feds may study gun safety

A bipartisan deal on a government spending bill would for the first time in two decades provide money for federal research on gun safety.

A law adopted in the 1990s has effectively blocked such research and prohibits federal agencies from engaging in advocacy on gun-related issues.

The spending bill, set for a House vote as soon as Tuesday, would provide $25 million for gun violence research, divided evenly between the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gun control supporters hailed the agreement as an important breakthrough.

