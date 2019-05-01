Florists deliver flowers and smiles on May Day

Despite the wintery weather on May Day, florists delivered a little bit of sunshine to people in Sturgis.

People at Regional Health Medical Clinic in Sturgis, also known as Massa Berry, displayed huge grins after receiving colorful flowers.

Volunteers joined florists from Affordable Flowers to deliver the bouquets to Massa and several other senior living centers in Sturgis.

People from around the country sponsored more than 240 bouquets to be given out in Sturgis.

The shop's owner says the store makes no profit from Wednesday's deliveries - just happy seniors.

Heather Silverstre, owner, Affordable Flower and More, says, "We had three businesses in town that said if you're not 100 percent funded, call us. We'll pick up the slack. The VFW sponsored a whole bunch of them so it's just been amazing, really just phenomenal. But that's Sturgis. Our community is great and everybody cares about everybody."

Volunteers also delivered flowers to Meals on Wheels clients and veterans at Fort Meade.