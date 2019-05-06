Florida woman pulls alligator out of pants during traffic stop, deputies say

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies said a woman pulled an alligator from her pants during a traffic stop Monday morning.

It began routinely, with deputies pulling over a pickup truck that ran a stop sign around 3:30 a.m. in Punta Gorda, FL, a deputy wrote in the incident report, according to the Miami Herald.

The deputies said the driver, Michael Clemons, 22, told them he and his passenger, Ariel Machan-Le Quire, 25, were trying to collect frogs and snakes under an overpass.

The deputies then got permission to search the bags Clemons and Machan-Le Quire had in the truck to make sure they hadn’t collected any wildlife they weren’t supposed to.

They didn’t find anything in Clemons’ bags except for clothes and other personal items. But when they searched Machan-Le Quire’s backpack, they discovered “41 small turtles."

One of the deputies then asked Machan-Le Quire if she had “anything else.”

She “proceeded to pull an alligator out of her yoga pants (about one foot in length) and placed it into the bed of the truck,” a deputy wrote in the incident report.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the little gator on their Facebook page, along with a dryly humorous summary of the wild encounter.

“Not to be outdone by the #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled this alligator out of her pants Monday morning during a traffic stop after being asked the standard ‘Do you have anything else?’” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission “responded to take over the investigation” once deputies discovered the animals, according to the Facebook post.

As of Monday evening, it’s unclear if Clemons or Machan-Le Quire are facing charges, the Miami Herald reports.

