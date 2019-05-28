Flooding can continue even after the rain stops

As the rain continues, Rapid City Fire and Police Departments want to make sure that people stay safe.

Rising water levels means more road closures are being put in place. Lt. Jim Bussell says it only takes a foot of water to float most passenger vehicles so it's important to stay away from flooded areas. Even if the rain subsides that doesn't mean the flooding will end. Water released from reservoirs and melting snow will continue to be a factor for creek water levels.

"We're constantly monitoring what the releases are from Pactola, what the stream gauges through town are telling us and then getting eyes on the creek," says Bussell.

If you encounter an area where water is flowing over the road call Pennington County 911 Dispatch at 394-4131.

