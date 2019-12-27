Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe approved by USDA to grow hemp

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe has obtained approval to grow industrial hemp under new rules from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to USDA.gov, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe was one of three hemp plans that have been approved.

Gov. Kristi Noem has maintained a hard stance against growing the crop in South Dakota. However, state law doesn’t apply to sovereign nations.

The Flandreau Santee, Oglala, Yankton Sioux and Santee Sioux (Nebraska) were among 11 tribes and 11 states in the U.S. that filed applications with the federal agency since it opened the process in late October.

States or tribes will have to adhere to a number of federal guidelines, including plans to comply with enforcement and inspection procedures.

According to USDA.gov, plans for the Oglala Sioux and Santee Sioux tribes are under review. The Yankton Sioux Tribe is drafting a plan for USDA review.

The approved plan for the Flandreau Santee Tribe can be viewed here.