Fishermen discover body near river in Sioux Falls

Authorities say a body found on the bank of the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls was there around three weeks.

The body was found by two fishermen Wednesday night, just north of the Farmers Market shell near Falls Park.

In a media briefing Thursday morning, police said they are still working to identify the body, which was in a "very advanced" state of composition.

Police say the remains were an intact body of an adult female. The body was found 20 to 30 yards up the bank from where the river currently is, but investigators believe it was under water at some point.

Authorities say at this point, they still do not know how the woman died.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday, but police say it will likely take weeks to identify the woman because they will need to use DNA and dental records.

