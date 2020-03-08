First time ever: Census can be done online

You should be expecting something in the mail from the Census starting March 14th, and there's something new with the 2020 survey.

"Census will be conducted primarily online this year, this is the first time ever that the census is being done online, the initial mailing is going to come out...it's actually going to be a postcard with a unique identifier corresponds to that address," Michael Beck, the Rapid City-based media specialist for 2020 Census says. "Census is based on where you are on April 1st." Beck also explains.

If you are not at your registered home address temporarily, you should answer based on your actual address, as you can do so online. If you will be working full-time or a full-time student at a different address, you should answer based on that address.

This online feature is available for everyone, although some remote areas will still get a paper form or have census takers surveying door-to-door. Be on the lookout, as everyone living in the U.S. is required to respond to the census by law.