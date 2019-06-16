First-time dad celebrates Father's Day

Dads around the country are enjoying Father's Day.

And on Sunday, a Summerset man is celebrating the holiday as a parent himself for the first time.

William was born Saturday afternoon at about 3:28 P.M.

Corey Scheurer and his wife Jessica welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on June 15.

"It was amazing, absolutely amazing. He took my breath away. I started crying," Corey Scheurer says, a first-time dad.

After they found out they were having a baby, the couple bought a house, built a nursery, new car seats, strollers, clothes - everything.

All they needed was little William.

William's mom was in labor for two days, but when he was finally born Corey says it was magical.

"Being a first time dad on Father's Day is a miracle. I never thought it would happen," Scheurer says. "I look at my past on Father's Day and then now it's just, it's amazing. I'm glad that it's happened and I'm glad it's this weekend because now it's always going to be a good weekend to go camping and fishing and get out with him."

Corey's father-in-law Troy Pulscher says William is his first grandchild.

Dad to dad, his advice to Corey is simple.

"Make sure that his grandparents get to see him a lot," Troy Pulscher says, Corey Scheurer's father-in-law and William Scheurer's grandfather.

The first-time father has high hopes for his son and looks forward to spending a lot of time with him.

"I am excited. I'm excited to raise him and see who he'll become. He's going to be really smart. I know he's going to go to school and be really good at sports. Hopefully he'd be really successful," Scheurer says.

By the end of the day, William gets to go home with his family in Summerset.

