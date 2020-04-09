First responders in the Black hills are getting more use out of their masks.

Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, Personal protective equipment is in high demand. That creates a challenge to the U.S. healthcare system for people like Brian Hambek who is the Executive Director of the Spearfish Ambulance Service

"We're worried about what we call burn rate on PPE, Personal Protective Equipment, and that is a one time use thing that you throw away,” said Hambek. “Well we don't have the back-up for this, we don't have the supplies coming in. So we have to re-use whatever we can."

The Spearfish Ambulance Service found an answer at Black Hills State University, an autoclave.

It's like a medical-grade steam cleaner and it works like this. Masks are taken out of brown paper bags labeled with the responder's name and put onto shelves that slid into the autoclave.

One of the people in charge of the autoclave is Assistant Director Facility Services at Black Hills State University Mike Overby.

"It seals the door and then it blows hot steam. We get about two hundred and seventy degrees coming into the autoclave and its steam,” said Overby. “It also has, this one is a little unique in that it has a vacuum pump feature that we can actually suck that down into a vacuum and get rid of the moisture that's in the masks."

The team can sterilize up to 50 masks at once.

Operations Manager for the Spearfish Ambulance Service Andy Binder says by being able to reuse masks, it saves resources.

"Given what we're looking at for our projected number here when we start hitting peak numbers and we start seeing a lot of cases in our area,” said Binder. “We're looking at give or take three hundred masks in thirty days, we have about three hundred to four hundred masks on the shelf right now. If we were to be disposing them, we would be done in a month period."

cleaning them this way lets first responders get five to ten uses depending on the type out of a mask.

It's not just the Spearfish Ambulance Service using this machine to clean. Spearfish Police Department, Fire Department, and other city organizations are taking advantage of the technology.

