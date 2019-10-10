First major snowstorm of season rolls through South Dakota

For most of us, we just got our first measurable snowfall Wednesday night through Thursday morning as a powerful storm system continues to move across parts of the country.

Winter storm warnings ranged from Wyoming and Montana through western Nebraska and the Dakotas. The highest amounts of snowfall are expected in North Dakota through the end of Thursday. Reports of snowfall in the Black Hills region range from a couple of inches to 8 inches in portions of the Central and Northern Hills!

Travelers were hampered by icy and snow-packed roads as well as low visibility because of the blowing snow. We have reports of accidents as well as cars and trucks off roads but at the time of this post, none seemed to be extremely serious.

Driving will still be challenging even when the storm moves on. If you plan on traveling Thursday through Friday, make sure you check safetravelusa.com for road conditions.

Dozens of schools and organizations closed or started late Thursday.

People out and about definitely feel the bite of winter as wind chills drop into the single digits and teens. People need to make sure they … and their pets … are protected from the deep freeze.

