First major concert announcement from the Buffalo Chip

It's that time of year when the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is far from everyone's minds, but it stays in the forefront at the Buffalo Chip.

Snagging the best entertainment for the week-long event can take a while, so preparation starts well in advance. Buffalo Chip staff asked fans across the nation on social media what bands they'd like to see on stage. Some of the answers included Halestorm, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Whitesnake, and Heart.

There's some exciting news now from the Buffalo Chip regarding the 80th Sturgis Rally and it's the biggest announcement staff has ever made.

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the eminent co-founder of Outlaw Country Willie Nelson is bringing his family to perform some of his biggest hits on the Wolfman Jack Stage.

On Wednesday, August 12, ZZ Top will perform. The legendary sharp-dressed men have sold over 25 million albums in the U.S. and are the longest-running major rock band with all original band members intact.

On Saturday, August 8, multiplatinum rock band Shinedown is heading on stage. Their distinctive sound and unrivaled energy propelled the band to legendary rock band status.

On Monday, August 10, REO Speedwagon is in the house. The band has sold more than 40 million records and blasted out 13 top 40 hits.

On Friday, August 7, alternative rockers Puddle of Mudd are getting the party started. They recently won a few major music awards, including Rock Artist of the Year and Rock Track of the Year.

Last but not least for this big Friday announcement, the Team Certified Sports pro boxing event "The Takeover" is kicking things off on Saturday, August 8 in the Buffalo Chip amphitheater.

Other big announcements will take place over the next few months.

If you're not sure how to feel about these bands so far, you have to realize that a lot goes into picking a band. Staff has to make sure a band isn't on tour, or if they are, do they have a date that's open during the rally, plus, are they willing to play in Sturgis?

The big event is about 9 months away, so here are some helpful tips to get you ready to go.

"Anniversary years are big, and so if you're looking at an RV, you want to rent an RV, you want to rent a cabin, you wanna make those reservations early. We never sell out of concert passes, so if you're coming to tent camp or just to listen to the concerts, you won't have any problem but you'll wanna get your tickets early as well because if you wait, the prices will increase," said Griffith.

The best time to buy tickets is right now because an increase is coming up on December 2. A link for passes can be found here.