First B-1's resume flight this week after fleet grounded in March

A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer deployed to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing prepares to launch a strike mission from Al Udeid AIr Base, Qatar, April 13, in support of the multinational response to Syria's recent use of chemical weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN-TV)- The first B-1 bombers resumed flight operations this week. That's the word from the Air Force Global Strike Command Headquarters.
The Air Force grounded their entire B-1-B Lancer fleet March 28th for a precautionary safety check of the B-1's ejection seat system.

Ellsworth and Dyess Air Force base are the only two bases for the B-1.
It's unclear at this point from which base the first B-1's took off from.
However, a spokesperson from Ellsworth tells us, that by the end of this week there will be B1's from Ellsworth returning to the air.

It's happening on a one by one basis. As each plane passes the inspection it will be cleared to return to flight.
No word on when the entire fleet will be back in service.

 