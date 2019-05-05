Firefighters teach public how to prevent wildfires with fun activities

On Sunday fire agencies kicked off Wildfire Awareness Month with some family-friendly activities.

Firefighters set up several stations at Main Street Square such as live fire training and bucket drop demonstrations.

Local agencies from Pennington County included RCFD, South Dakota Wildland Fire, and the U.S. Forest Service.

The goal of all the activities was to educate the community on how to prevent wildfires.

Make sure campfires are fully extinguished, clean your gutters, and don't throw lit cigarettes out the window.

Attendees also celebrated Smokey Bear's 75th birthday.

Steven Monteforte says, "Smokey the Bear relates to the public, especially the kids. Only you can prevent forest fires, which is exactly the case. Forest fires, although they could be caused by nature, sometimes when they're human-caused, it's because they're either not educated or they're just being reckless so Smokey the Bear is definitely a great advocate for preventing these things."

Contact your local fire agency if you have any questions about how to prevent wildfires.