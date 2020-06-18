Fire meteorologist warns a likely drought looming this summer

Wednesday, billowing smoke hovered over Pine Ridge reservation. High temperatures and wind made it difficult to attack the fire. And the South Dakota state fire meteorologist , Darren Clabo, says the outlook for Western South Dakota this fire season is disheartening.

"So a lot of the work that I do in the research... looks at ...the drivers for the fire season, one of the biggest driver for fire summer season is lack of precipitation in April, May and June. That's exactly what we are seeing," Clabo says, it's already halfway through June, but "most areas are only seeing maybe 50% to 60% of their average precipitation up to this point since April 1, and that's concerning because we're really starting to dry out and we're getting much much hotter." Clabo has posted quite a few charts on his Twitter account showing that the weather has been drier. He warns that a drought is likely to develop over Western South Dakota. "There has been a significant uptick in fire over the past few weeks, that's really related to the abnormally warm temperature we've been seeing since June 1.... So now that we see the lack of precipitation and we're getting those hot temperatures, so it's really drying the fuels out setting the stage for fire growth." Clabo wants to remind the public that the fire danger is currently elevated, so pay attention to what we do in the following months.

