Firefighters gather near Mount Rushmore to encourage community

First responders from the Black Hills met Wednesday to encourage the community to continue social distancing and sticking together

Pennington County Fire Chiefs Association gathered near Mount Rushmore to support the community, and to thank health care workers for all their efforts.

The Chief of the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department Gail Schmidt said they are trying to go about business as normal, but maintain social distance as best as possible to keep themselves safe. They say it is a challenge because they need to be there for the community, while still protecting themselves and their families.

"Well, what we're trying to do is just make sure that we're not exposing our members anymore than we have to," said Schmidt. "We want to make sure that we're remaining safe for the community. We want to be able to provide the best care possible for the community, and we can't do that if we're ill."

Schmidt thanks the community for all the support and wants to shoutout all of the front line workers.

She also wants to remind people NOT to call 9-1-1 if you are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms and only to call for emergency help if your symptoms are extreme.