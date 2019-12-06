Fire destroys pickup being towed on I-90

Spearfish firefighters and South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers responded to a pickup and RV fire on Interstate 90. (photo courtesy South Dakota Highway Patrol)
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A pickup being pulled by a recreational vehicle was destroyed in a fire Thursday on Interstate 90 near the South Dakota and Wyoming state line.

According to a South Dakota Highway Patrol Facebook post, the driver of an eastbound RV pulling a 2019 Ford F-150 noticed smoke coming from the pickup.

The driver was able to pull over and, along with a passenger, get away without being injured.

The Spearfish Fire Department put the fire out but the pickup was a total loss and the RV had major damage.

