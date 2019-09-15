Fire chars two mobile homes, cars in Rapid City

A fully engulfed mobile home off of St. Patrick Street and Campbell Street brought out the Rapid City fire and police departments.

The original home that first caught on fire had an exposure problem, which then affected the next home and a trail of fire started.

The fire department evacuated both of the homes. Then, two cars in front of the homes caught on fire.

Residents nearby were evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters were able to quickly stop the threat to adjacent structures and stop the fire from spreading.

With conflicting witness statements and no one able to provide accurate information on where the residents were in the original house, firefighters conducted multiple searches inside. They also asked the police department and Regional Health Rapid City Hospital for any information.

Around 9:15 p.m., the residents were located and safe. Those evacuated were able to return to their homes within an hour.

"Pennington Count 911 dispatched our units," says Bussell. "They already had multiple 911 callers reporting fire coming from the trailer and getting into the trees. We had engine 4 on scene within four minutes of dispatch."

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.