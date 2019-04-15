Fire breaks out at historic Notre Dame Cathedral

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says firefighters are trying to contain a "terrible fire" at the cathedral.

Paris police say the cause of a massive fire at Notre Dame is unknown, and no deaths have been reported yet.

An AP reporter at the scene of Monday's fire says the roof at the back of the cathedral, behind the nave, is in flames and yellow-brown smoke and ash fill the sky.

The sight stopped pedestrians in their tracks along the Seine River, which passes under the cathedral.

Hidalgo urged residents of the French capital to stay away from the security perimeter around the Gothic-style church. The mayor says city officials are in touch with Roman Catholic diocese in Paris.

The peak of the church is undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.

