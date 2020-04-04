Fire Service shares "Thank You" messages

Pennington County Fire Service usually posts about reports of fire or level of fire danger, but recently, they are posting a series of "Thank you" messages on Facebook, thanking people from all walks of life.

"The fire service here in Pennington County, is taking a moment to recognize these people doing their everyday job, that's actually out there on the front line of this, and actually serving the public in their own way," Pennington County Fire Administrator, Jerome Harvey says, "because you don't have to be wearing a uniform to be a hero, there are people doing everyday job is just as important as we first responders are doing, it's everybody pulling together."