Find your peace with Native Wellness Power Hour

Native Wellness Institute usually provides various on-site training for Native American communities across the U-S, but their work has been put on a hold due to the pandemic. To continue the healing and wellness messages without visiting in-person, they came up with a series-- Native Wellness Power Hour-- which provides positive content for an hour, 7 days a week. The sessions have attracted viewers from all over the world. Jillene Joseph, the executive director of Native Wellness Institute says, these sessions are a good medicine during the pandemic, too."This was our contribution during this pandemic, and is our contribution to help bringing calm and peace and positivity..., Joseph says via a Skype interview. "People are commenting and saying hi to each other, things like that, so that's been awesome, too, just having that opportunity to connect in that way as well." Joseph welcomes anyone to join them for Native Wellness Power Hour. And Joseph also wants to give a special shout out to South Dakota, for one of the Institute's founding board members is Cecelia Fire Thunder of Oglala Sioux Tribe, crediting Fire Thunder as her personal mentor.

