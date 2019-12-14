Female pedestrian suffers minor injuries in I-90 car vs. pedestrian crash

A pedestrian slammed by a vehicle traveling Interstate 90 is being treated for minor injuries.

According to Tony Mangan, Public Information Officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 32-year-old female was struck by a man driving a 1994 Hyundai Sonata while she attempted to cross the westbound lane on the I-90-Haines Avenue overpass at 10:52 PM on Friday.

Paramedics arrived shortly after she was hit and began treating her for minor injuries. She was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital.

The male driving the sedan was unharmed in the crash. He was the only occupant inside the vehicle.

The specific reason behind why the injured woman was on the interstate is currently unknown. The cause behind her attempt to cross over the lane is also undetermined.

Rapid City Police Department blocked all westbound I-90 traffic between Lacrosse Street and Haines Avenue while investigators were on-scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the rest of the investigation. They are continuing to investigate the incident.