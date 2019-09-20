Feeding South Dakota puts out plea for help

Feeding South Dakota is putting out a plea for support.

They say they provide food assistance to an average of 6,000 people a month here in Rapid City.

That includes 120-to-150 people a day coming through the door of the Feeding South Dakota food pantry on North Creek Drive with more people being served by their mobile food pantry.

Development associate Shawn Burke says the need typically goes up as we hit the end of the summer.

He says they also hit a lull in donations at this time of year until the food drives pick up steam again in October.

But the need is always there.

Burke says, "It's gone up probably every single year recently. It has stayed steady. We see a lot of folks coming to us that have sort of found out about us with just life and life expenses and cost of living. They find a need for a little extra help and that's some of the folks who are new to our program and we're trying to do what we can."

Burke says their next big fundraiser is coming up on October 5th at Robbinsdale Lanes, the 2019 Hogtoberfest.

That's followed by the Raw Couture event on October 11th at the Performing Arts Center.

And he says you can always stop by their office to donate food or cash or make a donation online at www.feedingsouthdakota.org.

