Feeding South Dakota mobility is a plus

For the first time ever, Feeding South Dakota brought their mobile food pantry to Rapid Valley and parked at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church.

Feeding South Dakota takes the trailer to two locations a day, spending about two hours at each, with the trailer being re-stocked in between stops.

The custom-designed mobile food pantry can hold more than 6,000 pounds of food.

The mobility of the trailer allows Feeding South Dakota to reach more people.

"We understand that transportation is a challenge for a lot of people," said Mary Corbine, Food Security Manager for Feeding South Dakota. "And the location of our food pantry, the bus stop doesn't actually come to, and so, this is a way for us to get into the neighborhoods and bring food to where hunger is."

Feeding South Dakota is the largest charitable food resource in the state and has warehouses in Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City, but reach all 66 counties in South Dakota.