Feeding South Dakota changes locations for tomorrow's food distribution

Feeding South Dakota is changing the location of its mobile food distributions scheduled for Friday, March 27.

The location for the food distribution scheduled for the Career Learning Center from 10 a.m. to Noon tomorrow is moved to the east side parking lot of the former K-Mart location.

The location for the food distribution scheduled for the Mother Butler Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow is moved to the AMC Theater parking lot across the street.

The location changes are being made due to overwhelming response at the Rapid City Feeding South Dakota food distribution sites. The changes are being made to facilitate the increased number of vehicles in the area of the distribution sites.

Drivers must stay in their cars at the distribution locations and volunteers will place the prepackaged food boxes into the trunks of vehicles.

For more information, visit feedingsouthdakota.org or call 605-348-2689.