Feds approve South Dakota disaster declaration

Fallen trees in creek pushing against bridge on Mulligan Mile in Rapid City following an early June storm. (KEVN)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - South Dakota will receive federal funds to help repair damage from spring storms.

The Trump administration has approved South Dakota’s disaster declaration prompted by spring storms and flooding between May 26 and June 7.

The counties involved include Aurora, Bennett, Brule, Butte, Campbell, Custer, Deuel, Fall River, Gregory, Haakon, Hamlin, Hanson, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Pennington, Sanborn, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union, Walworth, and Ziebach.

The disaster declaration is also for the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation.

