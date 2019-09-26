Fatal motorcycle crash north of Sheridan

On Sunday, Sept. 22 a fatal motorcycle crash occurred around milepost 15 on Highway 345 north of Sheridan, Wyoming. The motorcyclist who died was identified as 52-year-old Johnny H. Gilstad of Gillette, Wyoming.

The motorcycle was traveling north of Sheridan when the rider lost control and left the roadway and later succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. It is unknown if Gilstad was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Speed and driver impairment is being investigated as possible contributing factors. This is the 121 fatality on Wyoming's highways compared to 84 in 2018.