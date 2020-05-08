Fatal crash outside of Scenic Thursday night

One person died and three others were injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night near Scenic.

Names of those involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

A car was traveling on South Dakota Highway 44 when the driver drove past a curve, going off the roadway and rolled.

A 29-year-old female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old male driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Two children, who were in separate car seats, received minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.