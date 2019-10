On Thursday, Oct. 3 a fatal crash occurred on interstate 90 east of Sundance, Wyo.

For unknown reasons, a small truck overturned around milepost 201. The driver, identified as 60-year-old Thomas E. Pickerd, died at the scene of the crash and was not wearing his seatbelt.

Driver fatigue or inattention is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 124th fatality on Wyoming roadways compared to 88 in 2018 to date.