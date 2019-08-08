Fatal Sioux Falls stabbing result of 'botched drug deal'

Investigators say a fatal stabbing in Sioux Falls was the result of a "botched drug deal."

Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Wood faces was arrested Wednesday on murder charges. Three others were also arrested in connection to the case, according to Lt. Michael Colwill.

Colwill identified the victim as 25-year-old Zachary Barta of Vermillion.

The stabbing happened near 18th Street and Sycamore Avenue early Wednesday. Colwill said it was likely some sort of "drug rip" that did not go according to plan.

Barta was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police located Wood around 3:30 p.m. near 13th Street and S. Duluth Avenue. Officers arrested him after a short foot pursuit.

Wood was arrested on first-degree and second-degree murder charges, as well as counts of manslaughter, attempted robbery, and assault.

Colwill said three others were arrested during the course of the investigation. Officers arrested 24-year-old Shereena Jones on outstanding warrants, 35-year-old Gary Bordeaux on misprision of a felony, and 38-year-old Joseph Andrews on theft of a motor vehicle.

A SWAT team assisted in the apprehension of some of the persons of interests in an on S. Lyons Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Colwill said the SWAT team was already in town training, and police decided to use them due to the violent nature of the initial crime.

Colwill said police believe they have located everyone involved in the stabbing.