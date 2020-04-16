Faster COVID-19 tests will be used in South Dakota

On Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota will start using Abbott ID Now rapid test kits

An Abbott ID Now rapid test kit being used.

These tests will allow results in minutes, rather than hours or even days.

South Dakota received 720 Abbot ID now rapid test machines. They will be sent to hospitals that don't have ready access labs, including Fall River Health Services.

"I think it will help us with the high-priority testing, those that are healthcare workers, our nursing home residents, or hospitalized patients that have symptoms,” said April Olstad, the lab manager at Fall River Health Services. “Instead of the 72-hour turn around, we'd be able to result them out in 15.”

Olstad explained this test is still the same nasal swab, but the mechanics after the swab is taken differs from other COVID-19 tests. She says they are still learning the details of the test.

"I don't have any information on it—we don't have the instrument yet,” said Olstad. “I'm not sure when we are planning on receiving it. They didn't give us much information."

She said she tried calling the state to get more information on when the 72 Abbott ID tests are expected to arrive at her lab, but Olstad says they have not called her back.

Even though Olstad says she is still waiting on more information and the tests themselves, she is hopeful the speed of these tests will help manage the epidemic.

"So, if we can test someone that starts having symptoms, and we can get the results in 15 minutes instead of three days, that is going to help us in the community immensely," said Olstad.

In addition to Fall River Health Services, these tests will also be used at two other West River locations-- Bennett County Hospital and Spearfish Monument Health.

In a statement from Monument Health, the Vice President of Rapid City Operations Michelle Stephens said:

“The Monument Health lab department is looking forward to including the Abbott ID Now Rapid Test Platform in our efforts of testing more people for COVID-19. This announcement to deploy this test at the Monument Health Spearfish COVID-19 Assessment Center from Governor Kristi Noem comes as we are optimizing our local testing capability for COVID-19. The ability to test more people is a goal hospitals and healthcare providers share to keep our communities safe.”