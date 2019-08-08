Fans gather for The Beatles' Abbey Road photo on 50th anniversary

Fans gathered on Abbey Road on Thursday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' iconic cover shoot.

The photo was shot on a zebra crossing Aug. 8, 1969, about a month before the album was released. The Abbey Road crossing is outside of EMI Studios; now called Abbey Road Studios.

Abbey Road was the 11th studio album by the Fab Four. It was the last recording session involving all four Beatles. The band broke apart a year later in 1970.

