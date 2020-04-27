Family support comes to the hospital parking lot amid COVID-19

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the nation are placing restrictions on who can and cannot visit patients -- and Monument Health is no exception.

Ben Big Crow was set to be released from Monument Health today -- but when some complications came up, his family came to be with him, from a safe social distance.

Family members showed up with homemade signs and sat outside Monument Health to support their loved one, while he recovers from a cardiac issue.

"And before all of this pandemic, we were always with one of the family members we were always here for them. This way we let him know we are still here for him and he doesn't scared or worried," Says, Brenda Big Crow, sister

While recovering, Big Crow does have his wife by his side -- who shows him videos and pictures she takes to keep his spirits up.

"It makes us feel good, it makes us feel good and it makes us feel that he will get that feeling and he will get better, and he is happy and not alone," Says, Erma Big Crow, sister

Ben is one of 15 siblings still alive in his family and is the youngest boy.