Family can apply for free, reduced-price school meals

The South Dakota Department of Education set guidelines for the 2019-2020 free or reduced-price meal programs.

The programs are for children unable to pay the full price of meals or milk served in schools. These are children from families with incomes at or below certain levels. You can view the eligibility chart here or at the link accompanying this story.

Applications will be provided to households by the local school or agency. Families directly certified as eligible for free meals will receive a notice of eligibility from their school.

