Family Fare to reserve hours for elders, immunocompromised and pregnant women

Family Fare will set aside time twice per week for store guests most at risk of contracting COVID-19, including older adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. will be reserved hours for vulnerable populations mentioned above.

Family Fare, along with Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, SunMart, Family Fresh Market, ValuLand, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, No Frills, Forest Hills Foods, Ada Fresh Market, Econofoods, Pick’n Save and Dillonvale IGA are operated by SpartanNash which is in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Executive Vice President and General Manager of SpartanNash Tom Swanson released a statement about the decision saying, “…[the] stores are committed to the well-being and safety of our family of associates, customers and communities, as well as supporting health officials and government leaders to contain the virus.”