Family Fare, Walmart to install sneeze guards

SpartanNash, the parent company of Family Fare, announced today it has begun installing 1,420 36-inch square, clear Plexiglas sneeze guards at its 155 corporate-owned retail stores and pharmacies as an added measure of safety for its family of associates and store guests. Every cashier station, deli counter, pharmacy and customer service counter checkout will have the added safety measure installed by April 3, 2020.

The sneeze guards are made from Plexiglas and are more impact resistant than glass, while retaining similar optical qualities. These sanitary barriers are easily sanitized using non-abrasive cleaners. The sneeze guards will be sanitized at least every 30 minutes, according to SpartanNash.

“As we navigate these uncertain times, our company has two top priorities: the well-being and safety of our family of associates, customers and communities; and supporting health officials and government leaders to contain the virus,” said Tom Swanson, SpartanNash’s EVP and General Manager, Retail Operations. “The sneeze guards are an added measure of safety for our associates and customers. Our teams are working diligently to get them installed as quickly as possible.”

Not only is Family Fare placing the sneeze guards up for employees and customers, but Walmart and Sam’s Club are as well, according to CNN. The guards will be up at pharmacies and partitions and will go up at Walmart registers in a matter of weeks.